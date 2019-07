UPDATE – Zachary has been found and is safe.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) —Emergency crews are searching for a 12-year-old boy with autism who walked away from his mother at Gulley Park in Fayetteville.

Zachary Guanyu Kao is described as a half-white/Asian 5’3″ and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is wearing a bright blue shirt and blue, black, and white swim shorts.

Crews believe Zachary could be following the creek and checking out the water.

This is a developing story.