Road Maintenance Expected To Delay Traffic On Joyce Boulevard In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Road maintenance along a busy stretch near the Northwest Arkansas Mall is expected to cause delays in Fayetteville next week.

The city will be milling and overlaying East Joyce Boulevard from Steele Boulevard to U.S. 71 Business/College Avenue. The project will require a lane closure along the stretch in either direction at a time. The work will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to help minimize the traffic delays.

The project will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday (July 29) and is expected to run through Friday (Aug. 2).

The stretch runs on a high-business corridor that includes a Walmart Supercenter, the Malco Razorback Cinema, Best Buy, several restaurants and the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

Drivers are told to expect delays during work hours and to plan for them. Drivers are also urged to use caution through work areas and to watch for workers.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Fayetteville Transportation Division at (479) 575-8228.