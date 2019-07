× Sequoyah Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Death In Gans

GANS, Okla. (KFSM) — Sequoyah County sheriff’s deputies and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a suspicious death in Gans, according to Sheriff Larry Lane.

A neighbor reported the death of the 52-year-old man, who lived on Gin Street, Lane said.

OSBI was on scene and collecting evidence, but no further details were available, Lane said.

The man’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.