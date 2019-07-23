United Way Of Fort Smith Preparing For Fill The Bus Event

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The United Way of Fort Smith is gearing up for a busy weekend.

This Saturday (July 27) and Sunday (July 28) volunteers will be at Walmart stores across the region taking donations for school supplies for local students.

The supplies collected will be given to local schools to be distributed to children in their district that may need help getting prepared to start a new school year.

Donations will be collected from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for more information about the event and to find out where you can donate.

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of the annual supply drive.