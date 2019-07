SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Three roads in Springdale will have lane closures through next week for utility work.

The lane closures will take place on Ritter Circle Drive in the cul-de-sac; on Brogdon Street about a quarter mile north of Old Wire Road; and on Pump Station Road at Sherwood Lane.

The closures will begin on Thursday (July 25) and run through Aug. 2.

Contractors will be replacing the frame and lids on manhole covers. Residents and emergency services will still have access to the roadways.