Arkansas True Grass Submits Recreational Marijuana Amendment To Secretary Of State’s Office

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas True Grass has submitted ‘The Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Amendment of 2020’ to the Secretary of State’s office, our content partner KTHV out of Little Rock reports.

The submission marks the beginning of the group’s efforts to get the constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot.

Arkansas True Grass will now start collecting signatures. Signatures for an amendment must equal to at least 10 percent of the total number of votes cast for the office of governor in the last gubernatorial election. More information about the number of signatures need can be found here.

A description of the amendment being proposed can be read in the tweet below: