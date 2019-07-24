Comedian Preacher Lawson Coming To Temple Live In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Comedian Preacher Lawson will be performing at Temple Live theater in Fort Smith.

Lawson won the title of Funniest Comedian in Florida and was crowned the winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition in 2016.

He made his TV debut in 2017 on “Last Call with Carson Daly” and also appeared on Comedy Dynamic’s “Coming To The Stage.” He was also a top-five finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”

The comedian will be at Temple Live in Fort Smith on November 14, 2019. Tickets are $20-$50 and go on sale to the general public on Friday (Aug. 2) at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.