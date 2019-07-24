Fort Smith Nonprofit Stepping Up To Help Area School Devastated By Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith nonprofit is working to help a school district recently devastated by historic flooding.

Moffett, Okla., is still rebuilding after the historic flooding damaged most of the town, including the school, which houses all grades.

As the school prepares for the first day of its new year, several groups and organizations are helping however they can.

One of those is a Fort Smith nonprofit called CURE, or "Compassionate Utilization of REsources." The nonprofit delivers supplies to people and groups in need.

This morning (July 24), CURE will deliver school supplies to Moffett.

They traveled to Lawton, Okla., to pick up supplies, and they will deliver the supplies to Moffett School at 9 a.m. The supplies include 160 desk and chair combinations for classrooms.

The first day of school for Moffett will be August 7.