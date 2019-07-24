× Limpert Is Sixth Razorback To Land On Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As the countdown continues until football season, the number of Razorbacks on national watch lists continues to grow.

On Wednesday, Connor Limpert was named to the Lou Groza preseason watch list, awarded to the nation’s best kicker. Limpert was a semifinalist for the award after a solid 2018 campaign.

The Allen, Texas native hit nearly 80% of his field goals (19/24) last fall, a percentage tied for sixth in Arkansas single season history. Limpert’s 19 makes are tied for fourth all time among Arkansas kickers in one season. Limpert also made all 29 extra points.

As a junior, Limpert became the first Hog kicker in 11 years to convert 4/4 field goals in a single game, achieving the feat in the rain against Ole Miss in Little Rock last October.

Limpert has evolved from a kickoff specialist to the team’s undisputed kicker over the last three years, and even made two 50+ yard field goals in 2018.

