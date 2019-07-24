Man Shows Up At Franklin County Courthouse With Stab Wounds

OZARK (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a man turned up at the Franklin County Courthouse bleeding and with stab wounds.

According to Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett, employees at the courthouse called police about 8 a.m. Wednesday (July 24) after a man showed up covered in blood.

Police arrived and found the man had been stabbed about six times. However, police said they believed the man was under the influence.

They said the man kept telling conflicting stories of where and how he was stabbed, Bramlett said.

City and county investigators are now working to determine where the stabbing might have happened and who may be involved, Bramlett said.

