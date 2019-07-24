WATCH LIVE: Mueller Testifies Before Congress On Special Counsel Report

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is giving lawmakers their first opportunity to question him about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Trump’s efforts to curtail that investigation.

In his opening statement to the House Judiciary Committee, Mueller said his testimony would be “limited,” and reiterated that he planned to stay within the bounds of the 448-page report he submitted in March.

“I do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today,” Mueller said. “As I said on May 29: the report is my testimony. And I will stay within that text.”

Mueller also emphasized the severity of Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 campaign.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy,” he said. “The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious. As I said on May 29, this deserves the attention of every American.”

Asked whether he could “totally exonerate” the president, Mueller replied: “No.”

Mueller’s testimony before the Judiciary Committee began at 8:30 a.m., and he will then testify before the House Intelligence Committee for two hours.

During his nearly two-year investigation, Mueller found that Russia meddled in the 2016 campaign through an operation to break into computer networks and sow division on social media to bolster Mr. Trump at the expense of Hillary Clinton. He did not, however, establish that Trump campaign officials “conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The special counsel also declined to make a determination about whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice, although his report outlined 10 instances of potential obstruction. After Mueller submitted his report in March, the attorney general determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude Mr. Trump had obstructed justice.

