Shady Point Medical Marijuana Dispensary Closed After Owner Sells Meth

SHADY POINT, Okla. (KFSM) — The owner of “Left Handed Okies,” a medical marijuana dispensary in Shady Point, Oklahoma, has been arrested after selling meth to undercover Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) agents inside the store. An Emergency Suspension Order has been issued, shutting down the dispensary.

38-year-old Jeffrey Peregrino was booked into the LeFlore County Jail Wednesday (July 24) afternoon where he faces two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

“On two separate occasions, our undercover Agents have recently purchased meth from the owner of ‘Left Handed Okies’ dispensary in Spiro. Both of the transactions took place inside the dispensary office,” Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman said.

OBN agents have taken custody of the marijuana products inside the dispensary.

The LeFlore County District Attorney’s Office and the District 16 Drug Task Force assisted OBN in the investigation.

The OBN refers to ‘Left Handed Okies’ as being in Spiro, Oklahoma. A map shows the dispensary is located in Shady Point, Oklahoma.