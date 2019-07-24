Top 5 Countdown: Running Backs To Focus On This Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To help you count down the days until football season arrives, the 5NEWS Sports crew has put together 11 different countdowns looking at players, coaches and games to be looking forward to this fall.

On Wednesday we took a look at the workhorses in the backfield that could be headed for (more) thousand yard seasons as we looked at the running backs.

#5: Andrew Robertson, Booneville

He might be number five on the list but he averaged more than double that number last season as he picked up 10.5 yards per rush for the Bearcats. Robertson finished with a thousand yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior and now as the focal back in the Booneville power running game, another big season is coming for Robertson.

#4: Easton Francis, Poteau

If it seems like Francis has been in the Pirates backfield for a decade, you aren't alone but he's finally a senior and defenses in the 4A-4 are quite thankful. Over the past two seasons, Francis has run for 2,700 yards and 42 touchdowns while Poteau has been a state title contender. Greg Werner is back as head coach but the game plan won't change: give the ball to Francis.

#3: Hunter Wilkinson, Greenwood

Quarterbacks might get most of the attention for the Bulldogs but the play of Wilkinson as a sophomore in 2018 can't be ignored. He combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense while finding the end zone 22 times. A full season as the go-to back in the high octane offense, and the fact he's just a junior, Wilkinson could be in for a big time career before it's all over.

#2: Jay Burns, Har-Ber

You can't judge a season off of two games but if you did, Burns would have been the player of the year in the 7A-West. In games against Springdale and Rogers, the Wildcats' back rushed for 679 yards and six touchdowns. A full season of production anywhere near that level and Burns and Har-Ber will be tough to slow down.

#1: Preston Crawford, Bentonville

He might be the most flashy back you watch on Friday nights but Crawford gets the job done for the Tigers. After rushing for just less than a thousand yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, big things are expected in 2019. If Bentonville can successfully replace four starters on the offensive line, Crawford should have no issue breaking the 1,000 yard mark.