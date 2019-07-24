Wreck On I-49 In Springdale Causes Semi-Truck To Spill Chicken By-Products

(KFSM) — Traffic on Interstate-49 was backed up after a crash just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 24).

State Police say two cars collided near Exit 76 at Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and one person suffered minor injuries.

The crash caused a chicken truck to slam on its breaks, tossing by-product all over the road.

“The Acura came back across the road and caused me to lock up my breaks up to miss him, and went across the road and into the ditch and in the meantime the load I was hauling came over the front which is chicken bi-product and spilt on the road,” said truck driver David Yates.

Road crews had to shut down all lanes while they hosed down the road.

The I-49 is back open now and traffic is flowing as usual.