Completion Of Bella Vista Bypass In Arkansas To Cost $102 Million

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. of Columbia, Mo., submitted two bids totaling $102.11 million for two projects to complete the Bella Vista Bypass, or Arkansas/Missouri Connector, in Arkansas.

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) opened bids for the projects in a bid letting Wednesday (July 24), and Emery Sapp & Sons was the apparent low bidder for the two projects.

One is for a single-point urban interchange at U.S. Highway 71B and the other is for a 2.5-mile, four-lane divided highway, from Benton County Road 34 to the Missouri state line.

These projects were the two that were on hold until Missouri moved forward on building its portion of the Bella Vista Bypass.

Danny Straessle, public information officer for ArDOT, said if the bids are approved, work could start in 90 days.

