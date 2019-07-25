Adventure Arkansas Rogers Aquatic Center 2019

Got a water slide itch that needs to be scratched? There’s not better way to fix that and to cool off from the summer heat than a visit to the Rogers Aquatic Center! This week for Adventure Arkansas we drove the Adventure Subaru to Rogers, Arkansas to check out their slides, including the toilet bowl slide, which has been resurfaced so it’s smoother and faster than ever. There’s also a lazy river that winds throughout the whole complex, few kids play areas, water basketball, a rock wall, and a lap pool as well. Check it out!

-Matt