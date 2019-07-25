Benton County To Hold Two Special Meetings On Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Benton County will hold two meetings tonight to discuss what to do about a courthouse expansion: a special quorum court meeting and special finance meeting.

The meetings come after Benton County residents rejected a tax increase in March to pay for a new courthouse downtown.

In that special election, 62% of voters rejected the construction of a new courthouse and a 54-month, one-eighth-cent sales tax.

According to Benton County Judge Barry Moehring, that is the most minimal sales tax increase possible. Now, finding a way to better the current situation of the Benton County Courthouse is a priority.

The meetings today will introduce a new proposal for the courts, which includes two new facilities downtown, called the "downtown alternatives" in court documents. Officials will give information about the "downtown alternatives," and Justices of the Peace will review the proposals. Most of the Justices of the Peace approved of the plan in a straw poll last month.

Currently Benton County circuit courts are operating from three different buildings: the historic courthouse on the Bentonville Square, a leased building across the street and the old Post Office next to the courthouse.

The meetings will be held in the Benton County Administration Building at 6 p.m. in Bentonville.