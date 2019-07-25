Crews Close Joyce Blvd. At Night To Repair Asphalt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Some roads in Fayetteville will be closed during the night while crews do road repairs.

The City of Fayetteville Transportation Division will be milling and placing an asphalt overlay on Joyce Blvd. between N. College Ave./Hwy. 71B and Steele Blvd.

The work will begin on Sunday (July 28) evening and continue through the morning of Friday (Aug. 2). Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. and will reopen at 7 a.m.

Sections of Joyce Blvd. will have alternating lane closures – one lane in each direction will be closed simultaneously; the other lanes of traffic in each direction will remain open. (Access to businesses will be allowed as needed. Crews will work to minimize traffic delays, however, please allow extra travel time).

Oil will be sprayed on the roadway prior to the placement of asphalt overlays. If necessary, commuters can drive on the oil before the asphalt is placed.

Crews ask that you drive slowly and with care. Driving fast will throw oil on your vehicle and endanger the crew. If oil is thrown on your vehicle, it can be removed with WD-40 spray and paper towels.

The Transportation Division follows a maintenance program for existing asphalt streets within city limits, resulting in fewer complete street rebuilds and lower costs overall. Additionally, the City recycles the asphalt – old layers that have been removed are milled, sold to asphalt plants, and/or reused for new paving projects.

