Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming To Drake Field In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Tickets are now on sale for the first hot air balloon festival in Fayetteville. The inaugural SOAR NWA event promises to offer something for everyone.

The festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 24, at Drake Field in Fayetteville.

Tethered balloon rides (weather permitting) will be available at select times during the festival. A kids play area, beer garden, live music and various air travel-related activities will also be offered.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and under.

Organizers say parking will be limited and will be located a mile from the airport with shuttle transportation available during select times.

To find more information, click here.