NWA American Heart Association Hosts Yard Sale To Raise Money

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas American Heart Association hosts many fundraisers every year but for the first time, the group is having a yard sale.

The proceeds will benefit the NWA American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk.

"All of the money we raise will go towards our mission: being a relentless force for a world of happier, healthier lives and obviously the money we raise will go towards some research to make that happen," said NWA American Heart Association Communication Director Cyd King.

The idea for a yard sale came from one of the employees and the items for sale are donated by employees or people from surrounding businesses.

The yard sale begins on Thursday (July 25) until 4:30 p.m. and resumes Friday (July 26) at 8:30 a.m. The sale ends Friday at 4:30 p.m. and is located at 108 E. Sunbridge Avenue in Fayetteville. The sale is in the east corner of the parking lot.