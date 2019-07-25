Officials In Fort Smith Metro Open To The Idea Of Solar Power

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) —A growing number of Arkansas cities, counties and school districts are moving toward solar to handle all or a portion of their electricity demand. None of those are in the Fort Smith metro, but area officials are warming up to the idea.

Cities with solar power operations or have announced plans for solar include Camden, Clarksville, Fayetteville, Searcy and Stuttgart. Other governments moving toward solar include Phillips County, Yell County and the Guy-Perkins School District.

The city of Stuttgart is working with Little Rock-based Scenic Hill Solar to build a 3.15-megawatt solar power plant that will generate 100% renewable energy for its government and municipal operations. The solar power plant will save the city more than $100,000 a year. Bill Halter, CEO Scenic Hill Solar and former Arkansas Lt. Gov., said lower prices for solar equipment, the ability to lock in utility rates and the positive environmental impact of using solar are some of the reasons driving demand.

