Part Of Bella Vista Road To Close For 4 Weeks As Tunnel Trails Project Continues

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A portion of a Bella Vista road will close Monday (July 29) for a month while workers construct a tunnel for a new trails system.

The closure is part of the 11 Under Trails project, which is creating space under major roads for walking and riding trails.

Cullen Hills Drive immediately south of Scalloway Drive will be closed in all directions starting Monday and lasting about four weeks. Motorists will be diverted on a detour along Scalloway Drive to Sherlock Drive.

A similar project continues on Highlands Boulevard. Contractors are waiting on approval from the Arkansas Department of Health for a water line relocation, then they can install the assembled tunnel, which is on-site and ready for installation.

The city is doing the Cullen Hills Drive and Highlands Boulevard projects simultaneously to speed up overall construction for the trail tunnels citywide.

Updates will be available on social media and on www.bellavistaar.gov. Residents can also sign up for text alerts for road closings by texting “BELLAVISTA” (one word) to 888-924-1255.