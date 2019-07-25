× Police Investigate Shots Fired At Apartment Complex In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Thursday.

The shooting happened around midnight on Thursday at the Chestnut Meadow Apartments, 2071 Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville. That’s when dispatch said a call came in regarding shots fired at the apartment complex.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police on the scene, but the officer couldn’t confirm the injuries were from the shooting.

