Police Investigate Shots Fired At Apartment Complex In Fayetteville

Posted 4:04 am, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19AM, July 25, 2019

Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting at the Chestnut Meadow Apartments in Fayetteville on July 25, 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Thursday.

The shooting happened around midnight on Thursday at the Chestnut Meadow Apartments, 2071 Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville. That’s when dispatch said a call came in regarding shots fired at the apartment complex.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening  injuries, according to police on the scene, but the officer couldn’t confirm the injuries were from the shooting.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.