Starbucks Offering Half-Off Frapps After 3 p.m. Today

(KFSM) — Starbucks app users are in for a sweet treat today (July 25).

For one day only, the coffee retailer is offering 50% off its Frappuccino blended drinks starting at 3 p.m. today at participating stores.

The catch? You have to be logged into the Starbucks app to get the coupon, which will be added automatically once you log in.

The discount only applies to sizes Grande and larger and only to Frappuccinos. It doesn’t include iced-coffee drinks, teas or bottled beverages, or even good, old-fashioned coffee regular. The coupon can only be used one time.

The coupon can be used by ordering ahead or by presenting the coupon in the app to the barista in stores.

The app can be downloaded using instructions on the Starbucks’ website.