U.S. Marshals Task Force, Fayetteville Police Arrest Fugitive From June Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — U.S. Marshals and Fayetteville Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting last month at a Fayetteville apartment complex.

Cortrail Matthews, 31, of Marianna was arrested Wednesday afternoon by members of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, part of the U.S. Marshal Service, and the Fayetteville Police.

Matthews faces charges of first-degree battery and a terrorist act, both class B felonies. He was also wanted for absconding from Arkansas Community Corrections.

The charges stem from a shooting at the Southmont Apartments on Curtis Street on June 22. One person was injured in that shooting. Johari Matthews, 28, was arrested the next day on a charge of first-degree battery.

Johari Matthews was freed on $50,000 bond.

Cortrail Matthews is in the Washington County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

U.S. Marshals also announced an arrest of a murder suspect from Detroit who was found in Arkansas.

Louis Lee Davis III, 37, of Detroit was arrested by the task force, the Arkadelphia Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officers. Davis was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, as well as other charges, connected with a 2019 murder in Detroit.

The task force worked with the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team and tracked Davis down to Arkadelphia. He was taken to the Clark County jail to await extradition.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is led by the US Marshals Service and is comprised of members from the following agencies: Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections-SRT, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Springdale Police Department, US State Department-DSS, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is to arrest suspects wanted for violent offenses.