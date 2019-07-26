Altus Grape Fest Kicks Off Today; 5NEWS Morning Team To Take On ‘Media Grape Stomp’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTUS (KFSM) — The 36th annual Altus Grape Fest kicks off today.

Veronica Post, Altus' mayor, calls it the largest event in the area.

This year, the Altus Grape Fest is hosting a "media grape stomp" featuring 5NEWS' own Joe Pennington, Laura Simon, Ruben Diaz and Jordan Tidwell. The TV talents will start stomping at 6:15 p.m.

The festival also includes many arts and crafts booths, wine tastings, grape-related games for kids and street dancing both nights until 11 p.m.

An amateur winemaking contest is also included. Contestants will bring homemade grape wine to be judged at The Gathering place. The winner will receive $100 cash.

The event is sponsored each year by the surrounding wineries and grape growers in the area.

The festival starts at 5 p.m. and continues Saturday (July 27) from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the city's park.

For more information, visit altusgrapefest.com.

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of this event.