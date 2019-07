Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - Both Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar were picked by the Royals in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Just over one year later, the former Florida Gators teammates and roommates are back together in Double-A ball with the Naturals.

@5NEWSAndrew went to Arvest Ballpark and played the Roommate Game with each, to see how well the best friends really know each other.