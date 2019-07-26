× Hobbs State Park Closes Shooting Range Until 2020 For Repairs, Improvements

ROGERS (KFSM) — The shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area near Rogers is closing until 2020, the state announced Friday (July 26).

The shooting range will be closed for an estimated 9-12 months while repairs are made on the aging infrastructure, the state park announced. Upgrades and replacement of the infrastructure will take place on the public range while it remains closed.

State Parks staff and the Arkansas Game & Fish personnel are evaluating how to make the improvements and operational modifications. They’re looking into grants and other funding options, park officials said.

The three biggest projects will be:

Replace the Action Target Capture system: The clamshell piece into which visitors shoot is showing structural failure from aging and prolonged use

Pistol Use: The range was designed for rifles, and increased pistol use is creating potential hazards that must be addressed.

Staffing: The range is currently unmanned, but experts recommend using rangers or trained volunteers to monitor the usage and provide any needed assistance.

The management of the range will be evaluated for a more effective use of the public space, officials said. Almost $600,000 has been spent so far on the range’s construction, general maintenance, improvements and repairs to the range.