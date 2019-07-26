NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge Holds National Championship In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Archery, muzzleloader and rifle shooting were just some of the events kids from all over the country competed in during the National Championship for the National Rifle Association’s Youth Hunter Education Challenge.

This youth shooting competition is based on what is taught at a hunter education certification course that most state’s require hunters to have.

Teams from as far away as Wyoming came to Bentonville to compete in the National Championship for the NRA’s Youth Hunter Education Challenge. This is the first time this championship has ever been held in Northwest Arkansas.

“I think it’s fun. I can’t wait until maybe I’ll have a kid and couch them and continue the tradition,” Cameron Jumonville said.

Jumonville, 17, started shooting for the Louisiana Bayou Bandits when he was just 10-years-old.

“My dad used to do it when he was younger, so he led me to it," Jumonville said. "He kind of showed me the ropes and showed me how to shoot and ever since then I loved to do it."

West region coordinator for the program Gary Jobe thinks the best part of being a part of this program for almost 30 years is watching the kids grow up.

“Some of these kids are back as dads and grandfathers with you know the next generation, so that’s what hunting is all about," Jobe said. "It’s teaching the next generation the values of the sport and the ethics of it and the responsibilities that go along with it."

Ashley Seals is a member of the Benton County team, Ozark Youth. She joined the team because her dad was raised shooting and he thought she would have a love for it too.

"I enjoy making friends, and I enjoy getting better at shooting," Seals said. "I enjoy improving myself, I enjoy the competitions, I enjoy meeting new people."

They have decided to hold next year’s national championship in Bentonville again. Saturday (July 27) morning they will have an awards ceremony for all the kids at the Benton County Quail Barn.