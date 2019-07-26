Presidential Hopeful Amy Klobuchar To Speak In Arkansas

Posted 11:51 am, July 26, 2019, by

DETROIT, MI - JULY 24: Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) participates in a Presidential Candidates Forum at the NAACP 110th National Convention on July 24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is headlining a fundraiser for Democrats in Arkansas next month, the second presidential hopeful to campaign at the party’s annual summer gathering.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas said Friday that Klobuchar will be the keynote speaker at its Naturally Blue Evening in Little Rock on Aug. 15. Chairman Michael John Gray says the party is honored to host her during its signature weekend.

Klobuchar is speaking two days before presidential hopeful and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke will headline the party’s annual Clinton Dinner in Little Rock on Aug. 17. The Naturally Blue Evening kicks off the party’s annual summer gathering, which will also include a block party.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.