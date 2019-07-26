Prison Officials Intercept Football Filled With Contraband Thrown Over Arkansas Detention Facility Fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT, Ark. (KFSM) — A football filled with contraband was intercepted by officers at the Grimes Unit in Newport, Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Department of Correction, somebody tossed the football over the fence at the detention center. Inside the football, officers found cell phones and two kinds of drugs.

In a Facebook post, the Arkansas Department of Corrections says fighting contraband is a non-stop battle, and it's a problem that goes on every day at every facility.

"Contraband is dangerous and can get people hurt or worse," the Facebook post states.

The Grimes Unit is a maximum-security institution in Jackson County that houses up to 1,000 inmates.