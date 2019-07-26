Rogers Man Hit By SUV, Killed On Fulbright Expressway In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was hit and killed while trying to cross the Fulbright Expressway in Fayetteville early Friday.

Andrew Lopez, 34, was killed in the accident, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The accident happened at 12:38 a.m. Friday (July 26), State Police said. Lopez entered the roadway on the expressway and was struck by a 2015 Cadillac Escalade that was traveling east.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. His name was not released.

Lopez died at the scene and was taken to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.