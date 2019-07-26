Great Value Taco Seasoning Sold Across The Nation Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A recall has been issued for certain types of taco seasoning sold across the nation, including Arkansas and Oklahoma, over concerns it might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday.

The FDA announced the voluntary recall for Great Value and HEB seasoning from Williams Foods LLC.

According to the FDA, cumin in the seasoning was potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled products include:

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix

Item Number – 564829444

Package Size – 1 oz

Product UPC – 0 78742 24572 0

Product Dates – Best if used by 07/08/21; Best if used by 07/09/21

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium

Item Number – 050215

Package Size – 1.25 oz

Product UPC – 0 41220 79609 0

Product Dates – Better by 07/10/21; Better by 07/11/21; Better by 07/15/21

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and can cause serious problems for children and the elderly.

Anyone who bought the recalled seasoning is urged to either throw it away or take it back to the store for a refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.