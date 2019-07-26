Top 5 Countdown: Pass Catchers To Know Before The 2019 Season Begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To help you count down the days until football season arrives, the 5NEWS Sports crew has put together 11 different countdowns looking at players, coaches and games to be looking forward to this fall.

Whether you like players who grind it out going across the middle or big play threats on the outside, we've got you covered as we unveil the top five pass catchers to watch in the 2019 high school football season.

#5: Bryant Burns, Ozark

He's the biggest target on the list as the Hillbillies tight end is listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and has already committed to play at Army in college. Burns hauled in 27 passes for more than 600 yards, averaging 23.5 yards per reception, while finding the end zone seven times. Teams will double team him in every passing situation because if they don't, good things are happening for Ozark.

#4: Jaiden Henry, Van Buren

With his father taking a coaching position with the Pointers, Henry makes the move from Shiloh Christian to Van Buren and that's a huge boost for Van Buren. Henry accounted for more than 1,800 total yards of offense with 23 touchdowns and will look to do more of the same but the competition takes a big step up. Henry's speed should help bridge that gap and he'll benefit for a big time playmaker in Van Buren QB Gary Phillips.

#3: Truitt Tollett, Shiloh Christian

Before you feel sorry for the Saints since they lost Henry, know they cupboard is not bare. Tollett was a focal point in the Shiloh aerial attack in 2018 as he caught 77 passes for 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Saints did lose some talent but a returning quarterback (Eli Reece) coupled with Tollett, the Saints will be a title contender with another big year from the senior receiver.

#2: Hunter Wood, Har-Ber

While he may not jump out on your television screen, don't be fooled because Wood can flat out make plays. He caught 29 passes for 568 yards and seven touchdowns but that's a just a portion of what he brings to the Wildcats' offense. He added more than 200 yards and three touchdowns rushing. With seven other returning starters on that side of the ball, Wood could have a huge season.

#1: Connor Flannigan, Fayetteville

When you set six school records, it's easy to see why the Purple Dogs senior is tops on the list. He paced Fayetteville with 102 catches, 1,695 yards and 20 touchdowns. Flannigan will have to break in a new quarterback but with a weapon like Beau Stuckey (63 rec, 991 yds, 13 TD) on the other side of the field, he's still going to have huge numbers as defenses will have to try to pick their poison.