United Way Kicks Off ‘Fill The Bus’ Campaign To Gather Donated School Supplies For Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The United Way of Fort Smith is inviting the public to help fill a school bus with school supplies for the annual "Fill the Bus" event.

The supplies will be given to school districts across the area.

Fill the Bus starts today (July 26) at 9 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m. On Saturday, the event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Fort Smith, the buses will be outside of Kelley Highway, Rogers Avenue and Zero Street Walmarts and at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. 71 and in the Quarry Shopping Center.

There will also be buses at the Alma, Booneville, Greenwood, Ozark, Paris, Poteau, Van Buren and Sallisaw Walmarts. In Paris, the event is only on Saturday.

Those wanting to donate can grab a list of school supplies as soon as they walk into Walmart. Once the items are checked out, they can be dropped by the school bus parked outside the store.

More than 58,000 packages of school supplies were delivered to area schools in 2018.

Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Honda dealers are proud sponsors along with 5NEWS.