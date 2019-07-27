× Arkansas Man Arrested In 2016 Slaying Of Wife In Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police in northeastern Arkansas say a man has been arrested in the 2016 death of his wife.

Jonesboro police on Saturday said that 59-year-old Charles Devine of Osceola was arrested Friday night on a murder warrant in the death of 41-year-old Stacey Devine. He is also being held on a misdemeanor warrant for a hot check violation.

Craighead County jail records show Devine is being held on $2 million bond and do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed and a police news release said charges will be filed Monday when Charles Devine makes his first scheduled court appearance.

Police say Stacey Devine was found dead Feb. 12, 2016, in a ditch in eastern Jonesboro by a family walking their dog. Police believed Stacey Devine was killed elsewhere and her body dumped in the ditch.

Police said previously that Stacey Devine died of strangulation.

Jonesboro announced the arrest in the three-year-old case on a Facebook post.