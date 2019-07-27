Gregory Park Improvements In Fayetteville To Close Lot For Up To Four Months

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Improvements to a parking area and other parts of Gregory Park will close the lot and parts of the park for up to four months.

The work will begin Monday (July 29) and is expected to take four months to complete, weather permitting.

The city will improve the parking lot and add accessible sidewalks, as well as make additional improvements to the park. The work is expected to create more space to accommodate the park’s increased usage, as well as to enhance access to the park.

The parking lot will be closed, thought trails in the area will remain open. Visitors are asked not to park in parking lots reserved for nearby businesses. Street parking is available on nearby residential streets, including Woolsey Avenue, Green Valley Avenue, and Woodland Avenue. Visitors can also take the Ozark Regional Transit Route 10, which has a stop nearby on College Avenue.

In August, artist Jason Jones will add a mural to the park of a cyclist and an Arkansas-native skink. The mural is being donated by the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists with support from Experience Fayetteville.

More information on the Gregory Park improvements is available here.