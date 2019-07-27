Senate Candidates Kick-Off 2020 Campaigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The race for one of Arkansas' seats in the United States Senate officially got underway on Saturday.

The two candidates vying for the seat both held campaign kick-off events in Little Rock.

Incumbent Tom Cotton held a kick-off at the Republican Party Headquarters, while Democratic Party candidate Josh Mahoney joined supporters in Little Rock for the third in a series of kick-off events.

During the event, Senator Cotton said he plans to continue focusing on immigration and confirming conservative judges if he is re-elected.

"I want to end illegal immigration," Sen. Cotton said. "I want to make sure immigrants are coming to our country the right way that reflect our country's principles."

Mahoney also addressed his plans if he wins next year's election. He said his biggest priorities will be infrastructure and helping those in need.

"No mom should have to choose between feeding her kids and paying for her prescriptions," Mahoney said. "I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Both candidates said they're expecting a vigorous campaign.

Mahoney is currently trailing Cotton in fundraising. Through the end of July, Mahoney raised $51,000, while Senator Cotton raised $3.5 million in campaign funds.