Warm Sunday, Storms By Early Monday Morning
Our quiet weather so far this weekend will extend into Sunday too with highs near 90 and mostly sunny skies. However our next cold front will arrive by early Monday morning, giving us rain and thunderstorm chances.
VIDEO FORECAST
WEATHER SETUP
High pressure is slowly slipping back west, which means Northwest Flow will be setting up over the Ozarks. This means our storm chances will start to go slightly up as weak fronts are able to dive south.
The first front will arrive late Sunday and early Monday, sparking the chance for showers and storms
SUNDAY
High temperatures will get into the upper 80s and low 90s
RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK
HUMIDITY SPIKES AND THEN DROPS
-Matt