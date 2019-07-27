WATCH: Warmer Weekend Ahead

The trend of pleasant summer weather continues for one more day before the high humidity returns. Hot, sticky air moves in by the middle of the week.

HOUR-BY HOUR

Northwest Arkansas will stay cool in the morning, with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s for the afternoon.

The River Valley will be near 90 degrees for the afternoon, which is a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

Futurecast shows plenty of sunshine across the area today, with a few clouds tracing in. By early Monday morning, rain is possible as a weak cold front moves in.

-Sabrina