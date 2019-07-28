Arkansas School Shooter Dies In Car Crash

Posted 1:09 pm, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, July 28, 2019

Drew Grant (a.k.a Andrew Douglas Golden). Photo Courtesy (KAIT8).

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Missouri man, who as an 11-year-old alongside another teen shot and killed four students and a teacher at Westside Middle School in Craighead County near Jonesboro in 1998, died Saturday (July 27) after being involved in a car crash, KAIT8 reports.

An Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary states, Drew Grant,33, (a.k.a Andrew Douglas Golden) was driving north on Highway 167 near Cave City when a Tahoe driven by Daniel Petty, 59, crossed the center line and struck Grant head-on.

Both Grant and Petty were killed in the crash.

Three others were injured in the crash and taken to UAMS and White River Medical Center in Batesville, Arkansas.

According to KAIT8, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said law enforcement is working under the premise that Grant, who legally changed his name from Andrew Golden, are “one in the same.”

