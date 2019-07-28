High Speed Chase Ends in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Prairie Grove Police Department has confirmed a high speed chase occurred overnight (July 28th) in Washington County.

The chase started in Prairie Grove around midnight, and ended in Fayetteville nearly 15 minutes later.

The suspect was driving a vehicle that was stolen out of Alma, and appeared to be intoxicated.

After finally being pulled over, the suspect was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence, felony fleeing, and reckless driving among other offenses.

Police say no accidents or injuries were reported during this chase.