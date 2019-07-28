Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) --A dispensary is set to open in Northwest Arkansas, which means medical marijuana should be available for Bentonville patients next week.

The new dispensary is located on Razorback Drive in an old liquor store.

The AMS Patient Center has its final inspection on Monday (July 29).

"We are prepared for a large crowd," said one of the owners, Erik Danielson.

Tents and cooling stations will be set up at the dispensary for people waiting outside.

Danielson explained the only people allowed in the doors of the facility will be those with an Arkansas medical marijuana patient card.

Once patients walk through the doors they will have to present their patient card and drivers license.

The AMS Patient Center is not complete just yet.

Danielson said once things calm down they will begin their plans for the back half of the building which will be an in house cultivation and processing program.

The AMS Patient Center is expected to open this upcoming Thursday (Aug. 1).