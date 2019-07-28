Officer And Suspect Shot In Downtown Hot Springs

Downtown Hot Springs after an officer-involved shooting. (Photo Courtesy: KTHV Little Rock)

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) —The Hot Springs Police Department is asking the public to avoid the downtown area until further notice after a reported shooting took place between an officer and a suspect.

The officer is reported to be in stable condition while the suspect has been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

More on this story as it develops.

