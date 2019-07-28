Officer And Suspect Shot In Downtown Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) —The Hot Springs Police Department is asking the public to avoid the downtown area until further notice after a reported shooting took place between an officer and a suspect.

The officer is reported to be in stable condition while the suspect has been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The HSPD is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 500 block of Central Avenue. An officer and the suspect have been shot. We are asking that the public avoid the area until further notice. We ask for everyone’s patience and prayers in this situation. pic.twitter.com/WuAVUFecPE — Hot Springs PD (AR) (@HotSpringsPD) July 28, 2019

