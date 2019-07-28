Springdale Car Club Host Car Show To Raise Awareness of Autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fayetteville, Ark. (KFSM) — Increasing awareness of autism was the goal of the inaugural Kaizen Autism Car Show in Fayetteville on Sunday (July 28).

Team Kaizen launched their first-ever car show in hopes of enhancing the lives of people with autism.

Hot rods and antique cars along with their owners showed up at Grub's Bar & Grille in Fayetteville to register for the show.

Those who led the event say raising money for the cause was a natural choice.

"As our first show organization beneficiary, we chose autism because a lot of us are affected by autism. My niece has autism, and a lot of the other team members have a family member with autism. We know it's very difficult and we just wanted to help the community," Jessica Lemus said.

Organizers say all proceeds will go to the Autism Involves Me (AIM), a non-profit organization located in Bentonville, Arkansas.

