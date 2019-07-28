WATCH: Isolated Rain On Sunday

The weather trend is beginning to shift today. Isolated rain chances are possible this afternoon as humidity begins to rise.

HOUR-BY-HOUR

Northwest Arkansas starts the morning warmer than yesterday, with high temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds begin to roll in and develop this afternoon with isolated rain chances.

Afternoon high temperatures in the River Valley will be slightly warmer than yesterday. Cloud cover and isolated rain could help it feel less hot. Humidity will be high, however.

FUTURECAST

Isolated rain chances are possible this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but it will be heavy locally. More rain moves in early tomorrow morning and impacting the Monday morning commute.

-Sabrina