Arkansas Man Injured In Oklahoma Motorcycle Accident After High-Speed Chase

KANSAS, Okla. (KFSM) — A Gentry man was critically injured in a motorcycle accident in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Christopher Moon, 39, was injured on U.S. 59 Sunday night (July 28) near Kansas, Okla., about 11:02 p.m.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Moon was trying to evade Kansas police when he failed to turn in a curve at County Road East 500 and left the roadway.

The motorcycle overturned, OHP said. Moon was critically hurt with head, arm, leg, and internal and external torso injuries.

Moon’s condition prior to the accident is still under investigation, OHP said.