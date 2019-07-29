× Arkansas Photographer To Present Wildlife Program At Hobbs State Park

ROGERS (KFSM) — Renowned Arkansas photographer Mike Martin will give a presentation on bird and wildlife photography at Hobbs State Park this weekend.

Martin will present his photography as part of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series this Sunday (Aug. 4) at 2 p.m. at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor’s Center on Highway 12 just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

Martin is know for his stunning photography of birds and wildlife, particularly bald eagles. He has been a photographer for more than 25 years and has been published by the Arkansas, Florida, California and New York State Parks departments, as well as on Cornell University Ornithology Department’s website “All About Birds.”

Martin is currently co-authoring a book about bald eagles with the University Press that is scheduled to be published later this year.

The program is free to the public.