Backpack Full Of Contraband Seized At Arkansas Correctional Facility

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A backpack full of contraband was found by officers before it could fall into the hands of inmates at an Arkansas Department of Corrections facility.

Officers seized the backpack inside a feed sack at the bottom of a grain bin at the Cummins Unit, which is about 30 minutes south of Pine Bluff.

In the backpack were 13 pounds of loose tobacco, a half-pound of marijuana, rolling papers, cell phone chargers and 15 cell phones.

The Arkansas Department of Correction took to Facebook to voice the dangers of outside contraband getting into correction facilities saying, “that’s why the searching never stops for officers. They know that any place can be a hiding place and that all contraband is a security risk.”