Fort Smith Public Schools Hires Michael Beaumont As New Athletic Director

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Public School’s has announced it’s new Athletic Director.

Michael Beaumont will take over the position of athletic director after Darren McKinney was reassigned from his post by the Fort Smith Public Schools.

“I am very excited to be part of the Fort Smith Schools program, which is so rich in history, pride, and tradition,” Michael Beaumont said. “I know the district has excellent teachers, leaders, and coaches. I feel truly humbled and blessed to join the Fort Smith team.”

Beaumont is leaving his position as Director of Basketball Operations for the University of Tennessee after seven years. He previously worked under Houston Nutt as Director for Football Operations at Ole Miss from 2008-2012.

Beaumont is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas (2000, B.S.E in Health Education) and Arkansas State (1994, B.S. in Kinesiology & Exercise Science). He worked as an academic counselor for the University of Arkansas men’s athletics department from 2006-2008, working primarily with football.

Prior to his work at the U of A, Beaumont was a football and baseball coach at Lincoln High School and also served as assistant athletic director in addition to teaching from 2001-2006. He was voted 2004 Conference Coach of the Year by his peers.

“We are very pleased for Mr. Beaumont to join our district leadership team,” Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and we look forward to seeing the impact he will have on our athletic and activity programs.”

Beaumont was the head video coordinator at UCA in Conway during the 1999 football season while he completed his degree in health education. He then moved to Mountain View High School to work as the defensive and offensive line coach for the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Beaumont graduated from Brookland High School in Brookland, Arkansas, and grew up in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Michael and his wife, Susan, are celebrating their 25 wedding anniversary this year. They have two daughters, one who will begin a career as a teacher in the 2019-20 school year and one who will be a freshman in college.